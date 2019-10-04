Hakob Arshakyan meets US Congressman Frank Fallon

Armenian Minister of High-Tech Industry Hakob Arshakyan has met with US Congressman and Co-Chair of the Congressional Caucus on Armenian Issues Frank Pallone, the ministry’s press service reported.

Welcoming the congressman, the minister noted that he highly appreciated the activities of Frank Pallone aimed at the recognition of the Armenian Genocide, the prevention of genocides, as well as the support of demining activities in Artsakh and other humanitarian programs.

Hakob Arshakyan also shared with Frank Pallone the ministry's plans and priorities, as well as some details of the recent visit to the US and the agreements reached.

Frank Pallone, in turn, thanking for the reception and detailed presentation, noted that he was well aware of the technological potential and talent of Armenians. Being the Chair of the House Energy and Commerce Committee where issues related to the Internet and communication technologies are discussed, he highlighted the bilateral meeting with the minister.

The minister also presented Frank Pallone inaccuracies in Google maps both in Armenia and Artsakh, inaccessibility of some Youtube features, and Paypal's full applicability to Armenia, given the congressman's intense contacts with the management of these corporations.

The US Congressman said he would rise the issues with Google and PayPal.