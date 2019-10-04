President says opening of Serbian Embassy in Armenia is important step towards strengthening relations

In the near future, the Serbian State Secretary will visit Armenia and discuss the opening of the Serbian Embassy in Armenia by the end of the year. These are not random steps, these are steps aimed at cooperation between the two countries, said Armenian President Armen Sarkissian after the meeting with the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vucic.

According to him, the peoples of Armenia and Serbia have centuries-old historical and cultural ties, which today, in the 21st century, are turning into dynamic interstate relations based on a common vision of the future of the two countries.

“My colleague and I held productive negotiations, which were a continuation of our Munich meeting. The negotiation agenda was quite extensive. We reaffirmed our commitment to strengthening our relations,” the president noted adding that he considers innovative technologies to be the driving force of bilateral cooperation. He also touched on the possibilities of developing economic cooperation, saying that he would like to present the potential of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

“We hope that on October 25 this year, the EAEU and Serbia will sign a free trade agreement. I am glad that this will happen during the period of the Armenian presidency in the EAEU. I would also like to remind you that in 2017 Armenia signed the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement with the European Union, which opens up new opportunities for Armenian-Serbian cooperation,” he said.

The President of Armenia reported that during the meeting various issues of regional and international importance were discussed, the need for closer cooperation in international organizations and regular consultations was noted.

Sarkissian said that it was decided to eliminate the visa regime for Armenian citizens who want to visit Serbia and before the end of this year, it is planned to open the Embassy of Serbia in Armenia, which is an important step to strengthen cooperation between the two countries. The President also noted that the Armenians will never forget the help provided by the friendly Serbian people of Armenia after the devastating Spitak earthquake of 1988.