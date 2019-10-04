Armenian FM briefs Frank Pallone on latest developments in Artsakh conflict settlement

Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan met with the US congressman Frank Pallone, MFA’s press service reported.
According to the FM, the further expansion and deepening of the partnership and political agenda with the US have been and remain among Armenia's top foreign policy priorities.
Zohrab Mnatsakanyan presented to Pallone the broad agenda of reforms implemented by the Armenian government aimed at strengthening democratic institutions, the rule of law, establishing an independent judiciary and increasing public confidence in the latter.
The sides exchanged views on a number of issues on the international and regional agenda. At the request of the US Congressman, the Armenian Foreign Minister referred to Armenia's foreign policy priorities.
Minister Mnatsakanyan briefed Congressman on the latest developments in the Nagorno-Karabakh peace process, Armenia's approaches and principled stance, including the formation of an environment conducive to peace, including the elimination of threats of force and bellicose rhetoric.