Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan attended the play based on his book “The Other Side of the Earth” and shared a Facebook post about it. The post reads as follows:
“Today we saw the play based on my book “The Other Side of the Earth” at Theater on the Roof. It was a success, to-the-point and touching. Thank you,” he wrote.
The news service of the Government reports that Nikol Pashinyan saw the play with his wife, Anna Hakobyan.
The director and screenwriter of the play based on the novel is member of the Theater on the Roof theater company Mkhitar Danielyan.