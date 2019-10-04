Armenia President-led delegation hosted at Science Technology Park Belgrade

The delegation led by President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian, which is in Serbia on an official visit and comprises representatives of the IT sector and the startup community, were hosted at Science Technology Park Belgrade today, as reported the news service of the Staff of the President of Armenia.

With the accompaniment of Minister of Education, Science and Technological Development of Serbia Mladen Šarčević, Minister for Innovations and Technological Development Nenad Popović and Director of Science Technology Park Belgrade Gordana Danilović, the President toured the Park, was introduced to the areas of activity and talked to the representatives of the companies collaborating with the Park.

“We collaborate with the companies of various countries and are now ready to launch cooperation with Armenia’s companies as well,” Danilović added.