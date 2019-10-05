Armenia-Georgia air passenger transportation increases by over 160%

From January to August of this year, the growth in air passenger transportation between Armenia and Georgia has exceeded 160 percent. Novosti-Gruziya (News Georgia) reported this citing the press service of the Georgian Civil Aviation Agency (GCAA).
According to the agency, the aviation authorities of the two countries intend to continue cooperation. This was confirmed during the meeting between GCAA Director Levan Karanadze and Tatevik Revazian, Chair of the Civil Aviation Committee of Armenia, which took place at the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Headquarters in Montreal, Canada.
A memorandum on cooperation was also signed on the margins of this meeting.
Under this document, the parties express readiness to share their track-record in introducing air traffic regulations envisaged by the European Common Aviation Area agreement with the European Union.
The memorandum includes cooperation in several other domains, too.