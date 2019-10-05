US State Department representative: Armenia achieving impressive results in economic development

The Armenian-American partnership is getting stronger day by day. Cheryl Fernandes, US Department of State Director of the Office of Caucasus Affairs and Regional Conflicts, stated about this during Armenia’s Independence Day anniversary celebration event at the country’s embassy in Washington, D.C., the Voice of America Armenian Service reported.

She noted that from the very first day of Armenia’s independence, the US has supported it in fulfilling the demands of its citizens: fight against corruption, transparent governance, the rule of law, and respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms.

In Fernandes’ words, the US State Department is happy about the Armenian prime minister’s recent successful visit to the US, and they hope that this was just one of many expected visits in the future.

She added that Armenia is achieving impressive results in economic development, and becoming a technology hub in the region.

In his remarks, Varuzhan Nersesyan, Armenia’s Ambassador to the US, noted that last year’s “velvet revolution,” which has made Armenia one of the leading examples in the world for the triumph of democracy, has also opened new prospects for the strengthening of Armenian-American relations.

In his words, ever since Armenia’s independence, the US has been one of its key friends, American assistance has played an important role in the establishment of state institutions in Armenia and in facing its challenges, and it is also owing to this assistance that Armenia has been able to carry out major economic and political reforms.

Diplomats and American-Armenian community representatives in attendance at the embassy reiterated that the Armenian-American friendship is based on a solid foundation of shared values.