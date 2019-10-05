News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
October 05
USD
476.33
EUR
522.96
RUB
7.35
ME-USD
0.08
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
October 05
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.33
EUR
522.96
RUB
7.35
ME-USD
0.08
Show news feed
Iraqi authorities lift Baghdad curfew
Iraqi authorities lift Baghdad curfew
Region:Middle East
Theme: Society, Incidents

Iraqi authorities have lifted a days-long curfew in Baghdad on Saturday that anti-government protesters had defied, as the toll from four days of violent unrest rose to 72 killed and hundreds injured, Reuters reported.

Traffic ran as normal through the Iraqi capital city, and streets and main squares were otherwise quiet.

The protests over unfair distribution of jobs, lack of services and government corruption erupted on Tuesday in Baghdad, and quickly spread to other Iraqi cities, mainly in the south.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos