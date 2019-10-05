Iraqi authorities lift Baghdad curfew

Iraqi authorities have lifted a days-long curfew in Baghdad on Saturday that anti-government protesters had defied, as the toll from four days of violent unrest rose to 72 killed and hundreds injured, Reuters reported.
Traffic ran as normal through the Iraqi capital city, and streets and main squares were otherwise quiet.
The protests over unfair distribution of jobs, lack of services and government corruption erupted on Tuesday in Baghdad, and quickly spread to other Iraqi cities, mainly in the south.