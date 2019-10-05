Armenia PM to Tajikistan president: Mutual trust will continue contributing to mutually beneficial projects

The Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, on Saturday sent a congratulatory message to the President of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, on his birth anniversary.
“I am confident that your considerable experience in public service will serve the prospering of friendly Tajikistan from now on as well,” the message reads, in part. “I am also convinced that the good traditions of mutual assistance and trust will continue contributing to uncovering the potential and implementing the mutually beneficial projects in various domains—for the benefit of our peoples.”