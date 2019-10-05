Sarkissian to Rahmon: Armenia-Tajikistan friendly relations will contribute to deepening of cooperation

Iraqi authorities lift Baghdad curfew

Armenia ex-President Kocharyan attorneys to file motion that Judge Anna Danibekyan recuse herself

Armenia PM to Tajikistan president: Mutual trust will continue contributing to mutually beneficial projects

US presidential candidate Bernie Sanders has heart attack

Sia announces her illness

Vanadzor mass murder solved

Armenia-Georgia air passenger transportation increases by over 160%

Armenia soldier wounded near Azerbaijan border

US House Democrats subpoena White House for documents related to Trump-Zelenskiy phone call

US State Department representative: Armenia achieving impressive results in economic development

Shootings in Vanadzor; 3 dead, 5 injured (PHOTOS)

Kaia Gerber photographed nude near window (PHOTOS)

Newspaper: Why Ukrainian businessman’s plane was leased for Armenia PM’s US visit?

Task force developing law on Armenians' repatriation holds first session

Eriksen's agent to contact Real Madrid soon

Armenia President-led delegation hosted at Science Technology Park Belgrade

Armenia President meets with President of Serbian National Assembly

‘Healthy’ girl, 10, suffers stroke

Armenia PM attends play based on his book "The Other Side of the Earth"

Pochettino on his future with Tottenham Hotspur

Armenia Ombudsman meets with Sweden Ambassador to Georgia and Armenia

Armenia President meets with Serbia PM

Lawyers recommend creating ad-hoc parliamentary committee to consider issue of Armenian MP

UN urges Iraq to quickly and transparently investigate police clashes with protesters

President says opening of Serbian Embassy in Armenia is important step towards strengthening relations

Man with rare disease eats only canned food and desserts for 29 years

Armenian FM briefs Frank Pallone on latest developments in Artsakh conflict settlement

Armenian soldier dies, Karabakh flag flows over pitch at Dudelange vs Qarabag clash, 04.10.19 digest

Artsakh President meets delegation of Armenian Union of Russia

Marcelo receives injury

Hakob Arshakyan meets US Congressman Frank Fallon

Russian MFA summons Iranian ambassador amid detention of Russian journalist in Tehran

Premier League manager and player of month for September

Armenian MFA: Azerbaijan's maximalist position poses threat to peace process

Moderate drinking does not lead to dementia, study says

Journalists and beneficiaries of EU-supported projects discuss opportunities (PHOTOS)

Iran establishes cooperation with IAEA

Suren Papikyan meets with Russian energy minister in Moscow

Large-scale construction works take place in Gyumri “Shirak” Airport

Catholicos of All Armenians elected Religions for Peace international coalition Honorary President

GoT’s Daenerys Targaryen murders Khal Drogo in deleted scenes

Artak Zakaryan: Aliyev's statement on Karabakh as symbolic as Pashinyan's statement

Awarding ceremony on occasion of Teacher’s Day held at Artsakh President's residence

Dollar gains value in Armenia

Armenia former State Revenue Committee chairman's nephew to remain detained

MP: Tovmasyan dismissal should be just one step towards reinstating constitutional justice in Armenia

Armenian MP: I regret that Constitutional Court has become so politicized

Samvel Soghomonyan relieves of post as deputy head of Inspectorate for Health and Labor

Armenia Parliament Speaker: My wife bought car through loan

Armenia ex-deputy police chief trial resumes

8 European countries join INSTEX settlement mechanism with Iran

Virgil Abloh changes the Off-White logo

Union of Banks of Armenia has new president

Armenia State Revenue Committee head receives award

Armenian Emergencies Minister: I recommended Artur Vanetsyan

Why should pregnant women eat fish?

FAF: Actions against fake Garabag club will be continuous

Expert: Armenian population has total distrust of vaccinations over past year and half

German FM says EU will retaliate for US tariffs

Will Kim Kardashian attend WCIT's opening concert in Yerevan?

Expert: Opaque state work leads to increased misinformation about vaccinations in Armenia

EU stands ready to support ambitious agenda of Armenian government on justice

Armenia parliament speaker: If Constitutional Court rejects National Assembly petition, I have many steps in my mind

Dwayne Johnson congratulates his 100-year-old fan

Turkey, US conduct third ground patrol on planned security zone in Syria

Azerbaijan football federation sends complaint to UEFA for incident of drone with Karabakh flag

Scientists create prosthetic legs that you can "feel"

Armenia President’s official welcoming ceremony held at Serbia palace

Armenia 2nd President Robert Kocharyan taken to hospital again

Armenian parliament speaker discusses new US aid programs in Artsakh with Frank Pallone

Kylie Jenner enjoys her time in hotel where her ex Tyga’s recording studio located

Armenia lawmaker: Lavrov should react to Aliyev statement on Karabakh

Criminal case opened on killing of Armenian contract soldier by Azerbaijani Armed Forces

Armenian PM: There are 6 companies involved in providing food to soldiers

Tesla sets new sales record

Murder of man, 72, being investigated in Armenia: His body found in water, with tied hands

Armenia MP: Azerbaijan does not want to resolve Karabakh conflict

Felix Tsolakyan not going to resign

Armenian Parliament adopts My Step ruling bloc initiative on deprivation of CC head Hrayr Tovmasyan’s powers

Some of Mahatma Gandhi’s remains stolen from memorial site on 150th birthday

MP: CC head Hrayr Tovmasyan is actually involved in politics

Miss BumBum World 2019: Playboy model named owner of the most beautiful buttocks

Russia, Azerbaijan agree to continue military and technical cooperation

What professions increase risk of developing diabetes?

Unusual situation nearby Georgia-Armenia border

Owen: This is the worst Manchester United team for decades

There is still liquefied compressed gas leak from Iran-citizen-driven truck trailer that rolled into Armenia canyon

US Ambassador Lynne Tracey visits Armenian NSS border troops

California governor signs Turkish divestment bill into law

Armenia parliament voting on initiative to terminate Constitutional Court chief judge’s powers

Boy from New Jersey becomes first survivor with exencephaly

PSG share video on Ibrahimovic birthday

CNN rejects to air Trump campaign ad

Julia Roberts repeats Pretty Woman character (PHOTOS)

Newspaper: 64 religious organizations registered in Armenia

Fathers-to-be should stop drinking 6 months before conception

Earthquake hits Armenia

Drone draped with Karabakh flag flies overheard at Dudelange vs. Qarabag match

Yerevan State Medical University rector sues healthcare minister