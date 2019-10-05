Armenia premier: Teachers, schools should prepare next generation for “flight”

The Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, on Saturday issued a congratulatory message on the occasion of Teacher’s Day.

“The important thing in new Armenia is the development of knowledge, skills, and abilities,” the message reads, in particular. “In new Armenia, the teachers, the schools should not just set before themselves the task of transmitting data to the child, but should prepare the next generation for a ‘flight’ to achieve much higher goals and results in order to craft the prosperous future of Armenia.

“As of September 1, the salary of 38 thousand teachers of the republic has increased by 10 percent. This process will be continued, as the government should focus on the education sector, the matter of continued improvement of the quality of education [in Armenia].”