Saturday
October 05
Karabakh MOD: Azerbaijan fired around 800 shots in passing week
Karabakh MOD: Azerbaijan fired around 800 shots in passing week
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

STEPANAKERT. – The adversary violated the ceasefire at the zone of contact between the Karabakh and Azerbaijani opposing forces more than 100 times, from September 29 to October 5.

During this time the Azerbaijan armed forces fired around 800 shots toward the military positions of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic), and with various-caliber rifle weapons, the press service of the Artsakh Ministry of Defense (MOD) informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

But vanguard units of the Artsakh Defense Army continue to completely oversee the frontline and to confidently carry out their combat duty.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
