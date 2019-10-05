Alex Chung: I know many engineers coming from Armenia

Founder and CEO of GIPHY Alex Chung said he is excited to see what happens in the next few days during WCIT 2019.

“I think it is going to be amazing. I’ve never been to Armenia, I have Armenian friends. I know a lot of engineers coming from Armenia right now, and it is a hub for a lot of technology in this area,” he told Armenian News-NEWS.am after arriving in Yerevan.

Asked whether he knows anything about IT in Armenia, Chung added that PicsArt founder Hovhannes Avoyan is his friend.

WCIT 2019 will be held in Yerevan on October 6-9, 2019. The Congress is hosted by Armenia with the support and under the high patronage of the Government of the Republic of Armenia. The World Congress on Information Technology (WCIT) was established by the World Information Technology and Services Alliance (WITSA). Its main organizing body is the Union of Advanced Technology Enterprises (UATE).