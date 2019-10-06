Katherine Sarafian: WCIT 2019 will bring conversation about how technology is changing our lives

WCIT is going to bring people from all cultures from all over the world. It will bring a conversation about how technology is evolving and changing the way we live, Vice President at Pixar Katherine Sarafian told Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Katherine Sarafian is one of the keynote speakers who will participate in WCIT 2019 in Yerevan.
“Over 70 countries are participating, and people all over the world are coming. I am excited to see everyone embrace and enjoy culture here,” she said.
Sarafian said that it is not the first time when she is visiting Armenia, but added that her Armenian is not that good.
“I took one semester, I can understand a little bit but my speaking is not that good,” she laughed.
WCIT 2019 will be held in Yerevan on October 6-9, 2019. The Congress is hosted by Armenia with the support and under the high patronage of the Government of the Republic of Armenia. The World Congress on Information Technology (WCIT) was established by the World Information Technology and Services Alliance (WITSA). Its main organizing body is the Union of Advanced Technology Enterprises (UATE).