North Korea claims failure of nuclear talks in Sweden, while US says they were good

The US refuted the North Korea’s statement about the failure of nuclear talks with North Korea, which started in Sweden yesterday, noting that the parties had good discussions, the BBC reported.

North Korea said earlier that the meeting between the two countries failed because the US did not bring anything to the negotiating table.

This meeting was the first in a series of discussions at the working level after the meeting of US and North Korea leaders on the border between North and South Korea on June 1.

Countries in Sweden were represented by delegations led by US Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun and North Korean representative Kim Myong Gil.

On Saturday, Gil told reporters on Lidingö Island in Stockholm that the negotiations did not meet their expectations and ultimately failed.

The United States aroused expectations by offering a flexible approach, new methods and creative solutions, but they greatly disappointed us, Gil said, adding that the US has not abandoned its old position and attitude.

At the same time, US State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus made the exact opposite statement.

The statements made earlier by the North Korean delegation did not reflect the spirit of today's 8.5-hour discussions with the colleagues, the representative of the State Department said in a statement.

Washington also accepted Sweden’s two-week talks invitation, Ortagus said.