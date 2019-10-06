News
Sunday
October 06
3 people killed after car drives through gate of US Air Force base
3 people killed after car drives through gate of US Air Force base
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents

Three men were killed Friday night as a result of a car collision at Robins Air Force Base in US state of Georgia, Fox News reported

The incident occurred at 21:30. When the car approached the territory at high speed, the guards activated a barrier that the car knocked down.

Two men died on the spot, the third was hospitalized, but died in the hospital.

The identities of the victims are being withheld until their families are notified. They were not affiliated with the base.

An investigation is underway.
