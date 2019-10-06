US Congresswomen Jackie Speier-Kanchelian, Judy Chu arrive in Armenia

On the invitation of Armenian parliament speaker Ararat Mirzoyan, US Congresswomen Jackie Speier-Kanchelian, Judy Chu have arrived in Armenia
They will participate in one of the WCIT-2019 discussions.
WCIT 2019 will be held in Yerevan on October 6-9, 2019. The Congress is hosted by Armenia with the support and under the high patronage of the Government of the Republic of Armenia. The World Congress on Information Technology (WCIT) was established by the World Information Technology and Services Alliance (WITSA). Its main organizing body is the Union of Advanced Technology Enterprises (UATE).