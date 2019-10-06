News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
October 06
USD
476.33
EUR
522.96
RUB
7.35
ME-USD
0.08
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
October 06
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.33
EUR
522.96
RUB
7.35
ME-USD
0.08
Show news feed
US Congresswomen Jackie Speier-Kanchelian, Judy Chu arrive in Armenia
US Congresswomen Jackie Speier-Kanchelian, Judy Chu arrive in Armenia
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Society, Innovations


On the invitation of Armenian parliament speaker Ararat Mirzoyan, US Congresswomen Jackie Speier-Kanchelian, Judy Chu have arrived in Armenia

They will participate in one of the WCIT-2019 discussions.

WCIT 2019 will be held in Yerevan on October 6-9, 2019. The Congress is hosted by Armenia with the support and under the high patronage of the Government of the Republic of Armenia. The World Congress on Information Technology (WCIT) was established by the World Information Technology and Services Alliance (WITSA). Its main organizing body is the Union of Advanced Technology Enterprises (UATE).
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos