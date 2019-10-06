DigiTec 2019: IT solutions for everyone from military to farmers

The number of visitors to the annual regional exhibition of IT technologies DigiTec this year may cross the hundred-thousandth milestone, the Executive Director of the Union of Advanced Technology Enterprises (UATE) Karen Vardanyan at the opening of the exhibition today.
Vardanyan noted that this year DigiTec will be 15 years old.
“This is one of the rare structures of Armenia that has managed to survive for so long, despite all the difficulties,” he noted adding that back in 2004, when the exhibition was held for the first time, only 30 companies participated in it, and the number of visitors amounted to four thousand people. Subsequently, interest in the exhibition increased, both the number of participants and the number of visitors increased.
“Last year, the exhibition was visited by 80 thousand people, in the next three days we hope to cross the hundred thousandth line,” he said expressing confidence that DigiTec is an established structure, which in the future will represent Armenia and the work of Armenian developers.
Minister of High-Tech Industry Hakob Arshakyan noted the personal contribution of Karen Vardanyan and the Association of Information Technology Enterprises to the development of DigiTec.
DigiTec's annual IT exhibition will run through October 9. Here you can find a wide range of developments of Armenian specialists, as well as products of foreign manufacturers.
Developments cover a wide range of areas - from the military industry to agriculture, medicine and manufacturing. Developments are presented in the following sections: integrated engineering solutions, IT installations and IT systems, software and web solutions, mobile technologies and applications, design and animation, gaming technologies and multimedia, technological solutions for business.
The exhibition presents the development of Armenian schoolchildren attending courses in engineering laboratories ArMath. Young engineers presented their work in the field of robotics, in particular, 3D modeling and 3D printing.