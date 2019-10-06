Henri Arslanian says even being small we in Armenia have impact on IT sector

Many people all around the world are talking about the IT boom in Armenia, and WCIT is a good opportunity for us Armenians to come to Armenia and share our success stories, Henri Arslanian, host of the FinTechCapsule™ and CryptoCapsule™ social media series told Armenian News - NEWS.am.
"This conference is an example for us that Armenians from all around the world can come to Armenia and share their success stories. We are coming to Armenia these days to talk, collaborate and push the blockchain industry,” he said.
He noted that the next decades will be very different and it is very important for young people to understand the technology field.
According to him, even being small, we have an impact on the technology sector and we should be proud that this conference is taking place in Armenia.
Armenia should be presented not only to come here for tourism but to invest in IT, he noted adding that he had arrived in Armenia alone, and his family is in Hong Kong, as he has 3-week-old baby at home.
"I only speak Armenian with my children, it's very important, and I think that after English, they should learn Chinese,” he noted.
Reflecting on his roots, the world-famous Armenian said that he was born and raised in Montreal, Canada, but his father and mother are from Syria.
Henri Arslanian, who specializes in financial technology and cryptocurrencies at PwC International Consulting Company in Hong Kong, will be moderator of WCIT 2019 in Yerevan and will cooperate with Armenian News-NEWS.am and will interview guests of the forum.
WCIT 2019 will be held in Yerevan on October 6-9, 2019. The Congress is hosted by Armenia with the support and under the high patronage of the Government of the Republic of Armenia. The World Congress on Information Technology (WCIT) was established by the World Information Technology and Services Alliance (WITSA). Its main organizing body is the Union of Advanced Technology Enterprises (UATE).
Photos by Arsen Sargsyan