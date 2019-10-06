German TechArt workshop completely modifies Porsche 911 interior

The German workshop TechArt, specializing in changing Porsche, shared a program of improvements to the new Porsche 911. A set of improvements includes an aerodynamic body kit, new forged wheels, a remaking of the passenger compartment, forcing the engine, replacing the exhaust system and lowering the suspension, Motor reported.

Externally, the TechArt Porsche 911 features a new five-piece front two-tone bumper, side skirts, a rear diffuser and original TechArt Daytona II rims, styled in the classic 996 Porsche style.

At the request of the client, TechArt engineers can replace the regular active spoiler with a fixed spoiler made of translucent polycarbonate. All tuning elements are tested in a wind tunnel.

The interior of the sports car is completely rethought: the standard steering wheel has been replaced with a handmade sports product, the seats and door cards are trimmed with wear-resistant natural wool combined with leather, the pedals are decorated with aluminum lining, and the central tunnel and sills have carbon fiber inserts.

The performance enhancement package includes boosting the engine from 450 horsepower (530 Nm of torque) standard for the 911 Carrera 4S to 510 horsepower and 610 Nm of torque. The owner will be able to feel the increase in power only in the Sport and Sport Plus modes. In addition, TechArt proposes to install sports springs that reduce the clearance of Porsche 911 by 30 millimeters.

The price of TechArt improvements is traditionally kept secret.