Yerevan mayor: Garbage disposal issue is resolved (PHOTOS)

The issue of garbage disposal in Yerevan has been solved, Yerevan Mayor Hayk Marutyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am at Zvartnots airport. According to him, he arrived from Georgia within the framework of Tbilisi Day.
He did not respond to a question about his resignation and asked that question to be raised at the October 8 council meeting.
According to him, the city is ready for the WCIT conference.
“Of course, the city is always ready for such big events. And now it is ready and it will be ready in the future," he said.
Photos by Arsen Sargsyan