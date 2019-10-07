Armenian PM arrives at WCIT 2019 with Anna Hakobyan and daughter Mariam

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan with his wife Anna Hakobyan and their daughter Mariam attended WCIT 2019 on Monday.
The World Congress on Information Technology (WCIT 2019) opens in Yerevan and will last three days from October 6 to 9. Over 2,500 from 70 countries are participating in this year’s Congress. This year, WCIT will address The Power of Decentralization: Promise and Peril and explore how information and communications technology is transforming our lives for better and for worse, and its impact on profits and prosperity, safety and security, democracy and humanity.
The Congress is hosted by Armenia with the support and under the high patronage of the Government of the Republic of Armenia, and the main organizing body is the Union of Advanced Technology Enterprises (UATE).
The Congress is comprised of keynote speeches and panel sessions that bring together several speakers. World famous Kim Kadashian-West, Alexis Ohanian, GIPHY founder Alex Chung, VaynerMedia president Gary Vaynerchuk, Serj Tankian, Acer founder Stan Shih, famous CNN journalist Ricahrd Quest and many others are participating in the event.
NEWS.am, an official online media partner of WCIT, will provide live coverage of the events, as well as exclusive interviews with global IT influences and reports from the venue. Stay tuned to NEWS.am to discover WCIT 2019 with us.