Russia’s Putin turns 67 on Monday

President Vladimir Putin will spend his birthday with relatives and friends, Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov informed.
Putin turns 67 years old on Monday.
A few days ago, he had been to the Siberian taiga where, as Peskov noted, he “enjoyed the autumn nature.”
Also the Russian presidential spokesperson responded positively to RIA Novosti’s query as to whether Putin will celebrate his birthday with his close ones and out in nature.
On numerous occasions, however, the incumbent Russian president has celebrated his birthday while at work.
But Putin sometimes takes a break from work in order to spend time with relatives and friends.