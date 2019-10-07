Trump calls for impeachment of Pelosi and Schiff

U.S. President Donald Trump believes that the speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, chairman of the U.S. House of Intelligence Committee Adam Schiff, as well as those who have been conspiring with them, deserve impeachment for their crimes and treason.

“Nancy Pelosi knew of all of the many Shifty Adam Schiff lies and massive frauds perpetrated upon Congress and the American people, in the form of a fraudulent speech knowingly delivered as a ruthless con, and the illegal meetings with a highly partisan “Whistleblower” & lawyer. This makes Nervous Nancy every bit as guilty as Liddle’ Adam Schiff for High Crimes and Misdemeanors, and even Treason. I guess that means that they, along with all of those that evilly “Colluded” with them, must all be immediately Impeached!” Trump tweeted.

The telephone talk between the presidents of the US and Ukraine, Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy, was in the spotlight after media reports that the intelligence officer considered him alarming and sent a complaint to his leadership.

Earlier, the transcript of the telephone conversation was published, with complaint on Thursday. A published transcript confirmed that Trump asked Zelenskyy to investigate the dismissal of former Ukrainian Attorney General Viktor Shokin, who was investigating the activities of the Burisma Group, whose directors included the son of former US Vice President Joe Biden, and the case of Hunter Biden.

Democrats launched an impeachment campaign against Trump in the House of Representatives, accusing him of asking for help from a foreign state to intervene in elections through an attempt to discredit a political opponent - Biden. Trump denies the allegations.