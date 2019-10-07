Vice PM: We started negotiations with Youtube on localization in Armenia

Armenia starts talks with Youtube about localization in Armenia, Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan told reporters on Monday.
Asked to comment whether the Government plans to work on creating localization opportunities for Youtube, given that there are localizations in 120 countries of the world, but the republic is not among them, and this would allow Armenians to earn money on their contents, Avinyan noted: “Yes, we have such plans, and the Ministry of High-Tech Industry is negotiating not only with Youtube, but also with other large companies.”