Prosperous Armenia faction at parliament: Opposition can express opposite view on any matter

YEREVAN. – The Prosperous Armenia faction has been open during debates over the termination of the powers of Hrayr Tovmasyan, President of the Constitutional Court. National Assembly (NA) vice-speaker Vahe Enfiajyan, who is also a member of the opposition Prosperous Armenia faction at the NA, noted about this at Monday’s press briefing in parliament.
“We have already said that had consensus been so important for [the majority] My Step [faction at the NA, the debates could have been organized so that everyone could come to an agreement,” he added.
Enfiajyan said that it is normal when different views are voiced at the parliament debates over various matters.
“It’s normal when the opposition’s position often doesn’t coincide with the view of the ruling majority,” the parliament deputy speaker stressed.
Prosperous Armenia MP Iveta Tonoyan, for her part, noted that if their faction sees any disciplinary violations in Tovmasyan’s actions, they will certainly come up with such an initiative.
On October 4, the National Assembly passed the draft decision with respect to petitioning to the Constitutional Court to terminate the powers of Hrayr Tovmasyan, President of the Constitutional Court. The Prosperous Armenia faction, however, did not partake in the respective voting.