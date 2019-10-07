My Step: Secret ballot has its advantages

If the vote on the initiative to deprive Hrayr Tovmasyan of the powers of the chair of the Constitutional Court was secret, then it is impossible to say exactly who was the only deputy who voted against, the MP from the ruling My Step party Vladimir Vardanyan said at the Armenian Parliament on Monday.
According to him, a democratic society differs from an authoritarian as any opinion in a democratic society has a right to exist.
“The presence of one such ballot indicates that the secret ballot has its advantages, and the opinion of this one person has the right to exist. No one can control the voting process. No investigation on this issue can and should not be conducted,” he said.
After summing up the results of the secret ballot, it was announced that out of 101 MP who participated in the vote, 98 parliamentarians voted “for”, and only one of them voted “against”.