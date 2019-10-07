News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
October 07
USD
476.33
EUR
522.96
RUB
7.35
ME-USD
0.08
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
October 07
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.33
EUR
522.96
RUB
7.35
ME-USD
0.08
Show news feed
Axel Pawlik: Local internet community in Armenia is very lively
Axel Pawlik: Local internet community in Armenia is very lively
Region:Armenia
Theme: Innovations

Axel Pawlik, Managing Director at Regional Internet Registry (RIR) for Europe, the Middle East and parts of Central Asia in an interview with Armenian News - NEWS.am expressed his concerns about local internet around the world.

According to him, he has been working in the Internet field for 25 years, and he has been seeing a growing interest of governments and police forces in what’s going on in the Internet.

Pawlik noted he doesn’t like interference with content on the internet, the idea of borders around the national internet, etc and believes cyberspace has legitimate need for coordination with kings, regulators and governments.

He believes the local internet community in Armenia is very lively, mentioned the Internet Governance Council in Armenia and believes it is important.

As far as user data is concerned, he thinks it is very important to protect user data, but there is a need for more international cooperation.

In response to a question about the spread of 5G and IPV6 technologies, Pawlik talked about IPV6 and said it’s on the rise in Armenia.

When asked if we are ready to face the challenges that are emerging with the spread of technologies, Pawlik said it is important to understand those challenges. People need to become aware of the challenges, talk to each other and understand what the reactions should be.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
Print
Read more:
All
Armenian education ministry’s pavilion at WCIT presents innovative education
“The future is here, the future is now, the future is in Armenia…
 TAITRA head: Being a small country, Armenia considered to be IT superpower
“It is a great honor for us and we are very excited to be attending this conference…
 Ministers participating in WCIT forum in Yerevan visit DigiTec exhibition
The exhibition aroused great interest among the ministers, demonstrating the entire chain of IT development in Armenia…
Armenia and Ethiopia sign memorandum within DigiTec 2019
The document provides for the opening of over 50 engineering laboratories…
 Yonne Chiu: I can see Silicon Valley here in Armenia, but power of decentralization is great idea
“And your management is so great, and I think for Armenia I can see the Silicon Valley here…
 Nikol Pashinyan tours WCIT 2019 conference booths (PHOTOS)
The Prime Minister's tour is streamed live on his Facebook page…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos