Axel Pawlik: Local internet community in Armenia is very lively

Axel Pawlik, Managing Director at Regional Internet Registry (RIR) for Europe, the Middle East and parts of Central Asia in an interview with Armenian News - NEWS.am expressed his concerns about local internet around the world.

According to him, he has been working in the Internet field for 25 years, and he has been seeing a growing interest of governments and police forces in what’s going on in the Internet.

Pawlik noted he doesn’t like interference with content on the internet, the idea of borders around the national internet, etc and believes cyberspace has legitimate need for coordination with kings, regulators and governments.

He believes the local internet community in Armenia is very lively, mentioned the Internet Governance Council in Armenia and believes it is important.

As far as user data is concerned, he thinks it is very important to protect user data, but there is a need for more international cooperation.

In response to a question about the spread of 5G and IPV6 technologies, Pawlik talked about IPV6 and said it’s on the rise in Armenia.

When asked if we are ready to face the challenges that are emerging with the spread of technologies, Pawlik said it is important to understand those challenges. People need to become aware of the challenges, talk to each other and understand what the reactions should be.