TAITRA head: Being a small country, Armenia considered to be IT superpower

Being a small country, Armenia is considered to be superpower of the IT field, James Huang, head of the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) told Armenian News - NEWS.am
Asked what he expects from the WCIT conference in Yerevan and what Taiwan has given the forum, held in Taiwan, Huang noted: “It is a great honor for us and we are very excited to be attending this conference; This is the first such congress here. Yes, in 2017, Taiwan hosted the WCIT conference because Taiwan is considered a global, powerful force in the field of information and telecommunications technologies. I think it was a wise decision to hold WCIT in Armenia this year, as even being a small country, Armenia is considered to be superpower of the IT field. We have come with a great commitment to showcase Taiwan's smart solutions. We look forward to more cooperation with Armenia in the IT field,” he said.
He also presented the Taiwan Excellence Award, which recognizes the best IT products in the world.