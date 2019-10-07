PM: We are interested in cooperation with Pixar Animation Studios

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is meeting with guests who have arrived in Armenia to participate in the WCIT 2019 forum.
“I am meeting with WCIT 2019 participant, senior vice chair of Pixar Animation Studios,” PM noted.
The Prime Minister noted that Armenia is interested in cooperation with Pixar Animation Studios: I hope that you will find the opportunity to start some kind of activity in Armenia.” Pashinyan briefed the guest on the process of creating good tax conditions for high-tech companies.
Earlier, Nikol Pashinyan met with the director of the engineering services and aviation division of the company Khomeid Al Shimmari.