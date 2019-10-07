Victor Soghomonyan: Armenian, Artsakh representatives concerned about country’s lawlessness

Every extra day and hour that the second president of Armenia, Robert Kocharyan, is under arrest is a shame for the state and the legal system, said the head of the office of ex-president Viktor Soghomonyan, commenting at the request of Armenian News - NEWS.am statement of a group of Armenian politicians, athletes, public and cultural figures
“I must state that the initiative we have witnessed - a statement by political, social, cultural, sports figures - was unprecedented. It is unprecedented because it has demonstrated that the most authoritative representatives of the general public in Armenia and Artsakh are most seriously concerned about the legal lawlessness in Armenia, more specifically, regarding the second president of the country, with attacks on the Constitutional Court. I believe that this is a very serious signal that the authorities should react to, if they are able to perceive such messages. I hope that they can and will draw the appropriate conclusions,” he said. “ I hope that everything will return to the legal field, political persecution will cease, and the illegal arrest of the president will be canceled. It is indisputable that every extra day, every extra hour of Robert Kocharyan’s stay in custody is a shame for the state and the legal system.”