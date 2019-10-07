Soghomonyan: Robert Kocharyan has no significant health problems

The second president of Armenia, Robert Kocharyan, was examined at the Izmirlyan Center. Now we are waiting for the results of the survey, said the head of the office of ex-president Robert Kocharyan, Victor Soghomonyan, commenting on the health of the former president at the request of Armenian News - NEWS.am.
“It is possible that in the near future the president will undergo a simple surgery. I want to repeat the words of Levon Kocharyan (Robert Kocharyan’s son) - he has no particularly serious health problems,” he said. “I’m sure that within a few days the president’s health will be fully restored, and he will return to normal rhythm.”