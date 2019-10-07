News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
October 07
USD
476.52
EUR
522.98
RUB
7.34
ME-USD
0.08
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
October 07
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.52
EUR
522.98
RUB
7.34
ME-USD
0.08
Show news feed
Garcia Gomez: 5G will bring benefit for both consumers and enterprises
Garcia Gomez: 5G will bring benefit for both consumers and enterprises
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Innovations

5G would be a necessary transition in the technologies today and ‘will bring benefit for both consumers and enterprises’, Ericsson CTO for Europe and Latin America Javier Garcia Gomez told Armenian News - NEWS.am during the WCIT 2019.

Asked to comment on the feedback from the new markets that have already used the 5G, he said: ‘It is pretty impressive’.

“The consumers go to the shop and they see the devises and said: ‘I want to buy it as this device will have the capabilities I want for the future,’” he said.

According to him, 5G will bring the capabilities to do things faster and the time of the response of the system to the user will be shorter.

He also noted that with the 5G it is possible to install some new applications, that are not available for 3G, for example the application of virtual reality.

“The more we create a flexibility in the network, the more it is efficient for consumers,” he noted.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Alexis Ohanian says he and Serena want to bring Olympia to Armenia
Ohanian explained that his wife has a very busy schedule. ..
 Alexis Ohanian: Armenia has world class developers and talents
“It is a great chance to flex all the things that Armenia has to offer…
 Vice PM: We started negotiations with Youtube on localization in Armenia
Asked to comment whether the Government plans to work on creating localization opportunities for Youtube…
 Alexis Ohanian arriving in Armenia (LIVE)
Alexis Ohanian comes to Armenia to participate in the WCIT 2019, where he will be a speaker…
 ServiceTitan co-founder: The biggest impact of WCIT is to get domestic market to wake up
The biggest impact from this event is to get domestic market to wake up so that people could say…
 Armenian education ministry’s pavilion at WCIT presents innovative education
“The future is here, the future is now, the future is in Armenia…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos