Garcia Gomez: 5G will bring benefit for both consumers and enterprises

5G would be a necessary transition in the technologies today and ‘will bring benefit for both consumers and enterprises’, Ericsson CTO for Europe and Latin America Javier Garcia Gomez told Armenian News - NEWS.am during the WCIT 2019.

Asked to comment on the feedback from the new markets that have already used the 5G, he said: ‘It is pretty impressive’.

“The consumers go to the shop and they see the devises and said: ‘I want to buy it as this device will have the capabilities I want for the future,’” he said.

According to him, 5G will bring the capabilities to do things faster and the time of the response of the system to the user will be shorter.

He also noted that with the 5G it is possible to install some new applications, that are not available for 3G, for example the application of virtual reality.

“The more we create a flexibility in the network, the more it is efficient for consumers,” he noted.