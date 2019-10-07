News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
October 07
USD
476.52
EUR
522.98
RUB
7.34
ME-USD
0.08
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
October 07
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.52
EUR
522.98
RUB
7.34
ME-USD
0.08
Show news feed
Alexis Ohanian arriving in Armenia (LIVE)
Alexis Ohanian arriving in Armenia (LIVE)
Region:Armenia
Theme: Innovations


Alexis Ohanian Sr., the co-founder of Reddit and Initialized Capital, is arriving in Yerevan. Alexis Ohanian comes to Armenia to participate in the WCIT 2019, where he will be a speaker. He will also participate in Yerevan in the presentation of his bestselling book “Without Their Permission: How the 21st Century Will Be ...” in Armenian.

The launch of WCIT 2019 was held on Sunday with a big concert. The official opening ceremony of the forum was held this morning with the participation of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

The Congress is comprised of keynote speeches and panel sessions that bring together several speakers. World famous Kim Kadashian-West, Alexis Ohanian, GIPHY founder Alex Chung, VaynerMedia president Gary Vaynerchuk, renowned musician Serj Tankian, Acer founder Stan Shih, famous CNN journalist Richard Quest and many others are participating in the event.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Alexis Ohanian says he and Serena want to bring Olympia to Armenia
Ohanian explained that his wife has a very busy schedule. ..
 Alexis Ohanian: Armenia has world class developers and talents
“It is a great chance to flex all the things that Armenia has to offer…
 Vice PM: We started negotiations with Youtube on localization in Armenia
Asked to comment whether the Government plans to work on creating localization opportunities for Youtube…
 ServiceTitan co-founder: The biggest impact of WCIT is to get domestic market to wake up
The biggest impact from this event is to get domestic market to wake up so that people could say…
 Garcia Gomez: 5G will bring benefit for both consumers and enterprises
5G will bring the capabilities to do things faster…
 Armenian education ministry’s pavilion at WCIT presents innovative education
“The future is here, the future is now, the future is in Armenia…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos