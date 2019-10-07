Alexis Ohanian arriving in Armenia (LIVE)

Alexis Ohanian Sr., the co-founder of Reddit and Initialized Capital, is arriving in Yerevan. Alexis Ohanian comes to Armenia to participate in the WCIT 2019, where he will be a speaker. He will also participate in Yerevan in the presentation of his bestselling book “Without Their Permission: How the 21st Century Will Be ...” in Armenian.
The launch of WCIT 2019 was held on Sunday with a big concert. The official opening ceremony of the forum was held this morning with the participation of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.
The Congress is comprised of keynote speeches and panel sessions that bring together several speakers. World famous Kim Kadashian-West, Alexis Ohanian, GIPHY founder Alex Chung, VaynerMedia president Gary Vaynerchuk, renowned musician Serj Tankian, Acer founder Stan Shih, famous CNN journalist Richard Quest and many others are participating in the event.