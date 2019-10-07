News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
October 07
USD
476.52
EUR
522.98
RUB
7.34
ME-USD
0.08
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
October 07
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.52
EUR
522.98
RUB
7.34
ME-USD
0.08
Show news feed
ServiceTitan co-founder: The biggest impact of WCIT is to get domestic market to wake up
ServiceTitan co-founder: The biggest impact of WCIT is to get domestic market to wake up
Region:Armenia
Theme: Innovations

Our first goal was to demonstrate that we can have here a productive team and we have seen that it has far exceeded our expectations, ServiceTitan co-founder Vahe Kuzoyan said in an interview with Armenian News - NEWS.am.

According to him, they are not looking to enter Armenian market, but to find something that would help them grow.

“First and foremost, we are here because we are so inspired by the events that took place here last April,” he said.

According to him, the Armenian government here offered to help them in every possible way.

Asked to comment what should be done for the development of this sector in Armenia, he noted that more people should be brought into the sector.

“Even with as much talent as there is, it needs more,” he noted adding that we should encourage kids and students to learn more and more about programs and computer science.

He added that the biggest impact from this event is to get domestic market to wake up so that people could say ‘Hey this is where I want to build up my career, this is the best place where I can spend my time and energy.’
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Alexis Ohanian says he and Serena want to bring Olympia to Armenia
Ohanian explained that his wife has a very busy schedule. ..
 Alexis Ohanian: Armenia has world class developers and talents
“It is a great chance to flex all the things that Armenia has to offer…
 Vice PM: We started negotiations with Youtube on localization in Armenia
Asked to comment whether the Government plans to work on creating localization opportunities for Youtube…
 Alexis Ohanian arriving in Armenia (LIVE)
Alexis Ohanian comes to Armenia to participate in the WCIT 2019, where he will be a speaker…
 Garcia Gomez: 5G will bring benefit for both consumers and enterprises
5G will bring the capabilities to do things faster…
 Armenian education ministry’s pavilion at WCIT presents innovative education
“The future is here, the future is now, the future is in Armenia…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos