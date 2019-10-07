ServiceTitan co-founder: The biggest impact of WCIT is to get domestic market to wake up

Our first goal was to demonstrate that we can have here a productive team and we have seen that it has far exceeded our expectations, ServiceTitan co-founder Vahe Kuzoyan said in an interview with Armenian News - NEWS.am.

According to him, they are not looking to enter Armenian market, but to find something that would help them grow.

“First and foremost, we are here because we are so inspired by the events that took place here last April,” he said.

According to him, the Armenian government here offered to help them in every possible way.

Asked to comment what should be done for the development of this sector in Armenia, he noted that more people should be brought into the sector.

“Even with as much talent as there is, it needs more,” he noted adding that we should encourage kids and students to learn more and more about programs and computer science.

He added that the biggest impact from this event is to get domestic market to wake up so that people could say ‘Hey this is where I want to build up my career, this is the best place where I can spend my time and energy.’