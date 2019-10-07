News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
October 08
USD
476.52
EUR
522.98
RUB
7.34
ME-USD
0.08
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
October 08
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.52
EUR
522.98
RUB
7.34
ME-USD
0.08
Show news feed
Parliament speaker receives Jackie Speier, Judy Chu: Armenia wants to strengthen cooperation with US
Parliament speaker receives Jackie Speier, Judy Chu: Armenia wants to strengthen cooperation with US
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Armenian parliament speaker Ararat Mirzoyan received members of the US House of Representatives Jackie Speier and Judy Chu, parliament’s press service reported.

Ararat Mirzoyan thanked the congressmen for the positive response to the invitation to visit Armenia and Artsakh. 

He noted that after the “velvet revolution” that took place last year, Armenia is determined to follow the democratic path, transparent elections, protecting human rights, creating a free competitive economy, an independent judiciary, and the fight against corruption.

Mirzoyan noted that the US is one of the most important partners of Armenia, and Armenia is open and intends to develop relations with the US. The Speaker of Parliament highlighted the importance of legislative cooperation. He thanked the Committee on Armenian Issues of the House of Representatives for various initiatives and an increase in the financial donation of programs to promote democracy in Armenia by $ 40 million. He also thanked the US as co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group and assistance in achieving a settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict exclusively by peaceful means.

The two thanked Mirzoyan for the invitation to visit Armenia and noted that they want to closely cooperate in all areas. The parties exchanged views on the progress of reforms in Armenia.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
US State Department representative: Armenia achieving impressive results in economic development
The Armenian-American partnership is getting stronger day by day…
 Armenian parliament speaker discusses new US aid programs in Artsakh with Frank Pallone
“Frank Pallone, a member of the US House of Representatives, visited Armenia and Artsakh by my invitation...
 US Ambassador Lynne Tracey visits Armenian NSS border troops
This large-scale technical aid provided by the US Government to the NSS will certainly contribute to ensuring border security in Armenia…
 Hakob Vardanyan receives delegation of representatives of US Department of Energy
The members of the delegation expressed gratitude for the reception and noted that the American side is interested in deepening cooperation with Armenia…
 Adam Schiff: Armenia is deepening and strengthening its global ties under Pashinyan’s leadership
Los Angeles is the capital of the Armenian Diaspora…
 US senate panel backs increased US assistance to Armenia
The provision is in addition to recommended appropriations of $17.6 million from the Economic Support and Development Fund…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos