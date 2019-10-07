Parliament speaker receives Jackie Speier, Judy Chu: Armenia wants to strengthen cooperation with US

Armenian parliament speaker Ararat Mirzoyan received members of the US House of Representatives Jackie Speier and Judy Chu, parliament’s press service reported.
Ararat Mirzoyan thanked the congressmen for the positive response to the invitation to visit Armenia and Artsakh.
He noted that after the “velvet revolution” that took place last year, Armenia is determined to follow the democratic path, transparent elections, protecting human rights, creating a free competitive economy, an independent judiciary, and the fight against corruption.
Mirzoyan noted that the US is one of the most important partners of Armenia, and Armenia is open and intends to develop relations with the US. The Speaker of Parliament highlighted the importance of legislative cooperation. He thanked the Committee on Armenian Issues of the House of Representatives for various initiatives and an increase in the financial donation of programs to promote democracy in Armenia by $ 40 million. He also thanked the US as co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group and assistance in achieving a settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict exclusively by peaceful means.
The two thanked Mirzoyan for the invitation to visit Armenia and noted that they want to closely cooperate in all areas. The parties exchanged views on the progress of reforms in Armenia.