Artsakh FM meets delegation of Armenian Assembly of America

Artsakh Foreign Minister Masis Mayilyan received the delegation of the Armenian Assembly of America (AAA), led by Executive Director Bryan Ardouny. The delegation also included the Armenian Assembly of America Congressional Affairs Director Mariam Khaloyan and Regional Director Arpi Vartanian, Artsakh MFA’s press service reported.
Masis Mayilyan welcomed the traditional visits of the delegations of the Assembly to Artsakh, which provide an opportunity to get a complete picture of the realities and achievements of the republic. Masis Mayilyan praised the cooperation with the organization and highlighted the importance of AAA activities aimed at raising awareness of Artsakh and the consistent promotion of pan-Armenian interests in the US, including the active work in providing financial aid to Artsakh from the US government.
FM presented the main directions and priorities of Artsakh’s foreign policy, touched upon the processes of peaceful settlement of the Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict and international recognition of Artsakh.
During the meeting, the parties discussed a number of issues related to the strengthening and further development of cooperation between the authorities of Artsakh and the Armenian Assembly of America.
Masis Mayilyan answered the questions of the meeting participants regarding the state-building process, the recent local elections, as well as the upcoming presidential and parliamentary elections in the country.