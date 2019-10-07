News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
October 07
USD
476.52
EUR
522.98
RUB
7.34
ME-USD
0.08
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
October 07
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.52
EUR
522.98
RUB
7.34
ME-USD
0.08
Show news feed
Alexis Ohanian says he and Serena want to bring Olympia to Armenia
Alexis Ohanian says he and Serena want to bring Olympia to Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Innovations

Olympia, the daughter of Alexis Ohanian and Serena Williams knows a few words in Armenian, Reddit and Initialized Capital Co-Founder Alexis Ohanian told reporters as he arrived in Yerevan for WCIT 2019.

 “Shnorakalem [thank you], is one of them,” he said. “I regret that I did not learn Armenian when I was growing up.”

Asked whether he is going to bring his family to Armenia, Ohanian explained that his wife has a very busy schedule.

“But, we definitely want Olympia to be old enough to process it, so probably in the next couple of years”.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
Print
Read more:
All
Alexis Ohanian: Armenia has world class developers and talents
“It is a great chance to flex all the things that Armenia has to offer…
 Vice PM: We started negotiations with Youtube on localization in Armenia
Asked to comment whether the Government plans to work on creating localization opportunities for Youtube…
 Alexis Ohanian arriving in Armenia (LIVE)
Alexis Ohanian comes to Armenia to participate in the WCIT 2019, where he will be a speaker…
 ServiceTitan co-founder: The biggest impact of WCIT is to get domestic market to wake up
The biggest impact from this event is to get domestic market to wake up so that people could say…
 Garcia Gomez: 5G will bring benefit for both consumers and enterprises
5G will bring the capabilities to do things faster…
 Armenian education ministry’s pavilion at WCIT presents innovative education
“The future is here, the future is now, the future is in Armenia…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos