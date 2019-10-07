Alexis Ohanian says he and Serena want to bring Olympia to Armenia

Olympia, the daughter of Alexis Ohanian and Serena Williams knows a few words in Armenian, Reddit and Initialized Capital Co-Founder Alexis Ohanian told reporters as he arrived in Yerevan for WCIT 2019.
“Shnorakalem [thank you], is one of them,” he said. “I regret that I did not learn Armenian when I was growing up.”
Asked whether he is going to bring his family to Armenia, Ohanian explained that his wife has a very busy schedule.
“But, we definitely want Olympia to be old enough to process it, so probably in the next couple of years”.