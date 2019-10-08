Ohanian: Learning chess is an amazing foundation for learning how to program

Learning chess is an amazing foundation for learning how to program, Reddit and Initialized Capital Co-Founder Alexis Ohanian told reporters at the WCIT forum in Yerevan ahead of his talk.

“It makes me smile when I see kids going to places like TUMO center and learning how to code. And chess is such an amazing foundation for a skill like programming which in modern days is superpower,” he said.

According to him, for the small country, it is very important to continue to invest in technology to level up the economy.

Asked to comment whether he would be one of the investors, he noted: “We’ve got a lot of stuff coming up today, and I want to find some more ways to be investing here. I’ve did a limited run of Shakmat cognac because I wanted to share it with the world, and I think there is more to come, so stay tuned.”

Touching upon the upcoming presentation of his book “Without Their Permission” translated in Armenian, he noted that he needs to keep practicing his Armenian as he still cannot read his book in Armenian.