Armenia is in OECD Foreign Direct Investment Regulatory Restrictiveness Index for first time

A workshop was held Tuesday at the Ministry of Economy of Armenia, during which experts from the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) presented the OECD Foreign Direct Investment Regulatory Restrictiveness Index (FDI Index), which has included Armenia for the first time.
The FDI Index measures statutory restrictions on foreign direct investment in 22 economic sectors across 69 countries, including all OECD and G20 countries.
During the workshop, Stephen Thomsen, Head of OECD Investment Policy Reviews, presented the results of Armenia’s FDI Index, spoke about improving the investment climate and prospects, and responded to the questions posed by those in attendance.