Alex Chung at WCIT 2019 speaks on how GIPHY was created
Alex Chung at WCIT 2019 speaks on how GIPHY was created
Region:Armenia
Theme: Innovations


GIPHY was kind of a project I did for my friends, said GIPHY CEO Alex Chung at the WCIT 2019 in Yerevan.

“It was like a project I did for my friends as there is no place to find gifs and send them to your friends. Google actually haven’t done that at the time,” he said.

According to him, it all started with weird conversation about language.

“We have a couple of words for love in every language. There may be one emoji for it, but there are a lot of ways to express it,” he noted.

“So we came up with this idea with the expression search engine,” he said adding that this was done for people to send the gifs to their families, and friends to express exactly what type of love do you have.
