President, Congresswomen discuss Artsakh-US relations

STEPANAKERT. – President of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic), Bako Sahakyan, on Tuesday received US Congresswomen Jackie Speier and Judy Chu.
US-Artsakh relations, avenues for the settlement of the Azerbaijani-Karabakh conflict, and regional developments were on the discussion agenda, Central Information Department of the Office of the Republic of Artsakh President informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Sahakyan noted that the development of relations with the US is among the priorities of the Artsakh foreign policy, and acknowledged the role of the US in achieving a pacific settlement of the Azerbaijani-Karabakh conflict and maintaining stability in the region.