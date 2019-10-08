News
President, Congresswomen discuss Artsakh-US relations
President, Congresswomen discuss Artsakh-US relations
Region:World News, Karabakh
Theme: Politics

STEPANAKERT. – President of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic), Bako Sahakyan, on Tuesday received US Congresswomen Jackie Speier and Judy Chu.

US-Artsakh relations, avenues for the settlement of the Azerbaijani-Karabakh conflict, and regional developments were on the discussion agenda, Central Information Department of the Office of the Republic of Artsakh President informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Sahakyan noted that the development of relations with the US is among the priorities of the Artsakh foreign policy, and acknowledged the role of the US in achieving a pacific settlement of the Azerbaijani-Karabakh conflict and maintaining stability in the region.
