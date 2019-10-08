News
Tuesday
October 08
News
Tuesday
October 08
Georgian PM to visit Armenia next week
Georgian PM to visit Armenia next week
Region:Armenia, Georgia
Theme: Politics

Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia is preparing to make his first foreign visits, he will visit Azerbaijan, Armenia, Turkey, as well as Brussels, the press service of the government said.

He became the prime minister in early September. Earlier, he served as head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. Earlier on Tuesday, the Georgian PM said that there were no plans to visit Russia.

According to her, Gakharia will leave for Azerbaijan on October 9, next week for Armenia, and Turkey for the end of the month.

The Prime Minister’s visit to Brussels will take place after the completion of personnel issues in the European Commission, as soon as the renewed European Commission begins to fulfill its duties, the statement said.
