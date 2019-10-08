Yerevan Mayor: There is no concern regarding Sanitek appeal to arbitration court

We are not concerned about the appeal of Sanitek to the arbitration court, Yerevan Mayor Hayk Marutyan told reporters on Tuesday.
According to him, the process of concluding an agreement with Sanitek, as well as the entire activity of the company, raises big questions.
“We have already appealed to the prosecutor’s office once on this issue and after collecting the facts we will turn again,” he said.
Hayk Marutyan noted that in the coming months the process of attracting equipment and personnel on the issue of garbage collection will finally be completed, and now a positive effect is already noticeable.
“Now there are already four thousand garbage cans, while it is envisaged to provide the city with nine thousand cans as a whole. It is planned to increase the number of cars to 54,” he noted.
Marutyan noted that for a systematic solution to the issue, an interdepartmental working group is working, and meetings and discussions are periodically held at the level of the Deputy PM.
The Yerevan Mayor Hayk Marutyan noted on October 3 that the contracts with Sanitek were completely terminated.