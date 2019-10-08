Armenian minister announces start of “Armenian Virtual Bridge” project

“This gives us hope that we will carry out the economic revolution in Armenia and make it a high-tech industrial country…

In Armenia they want to create a regional center that will allow foreign businessmen, innovators to come to Armenia, Minister of High-Tech Industry of Armenia Hakob Arshakyan said during the press conference on Tuesday within WCIT 2019.

According to him, representatives of over 70 countries of the world participate in the event.

“This gives us hope that we will carry out the economic revolution in Armenia and make it a high-tech industrial country. We also want to create a regional center that will allow foreign businessmen, innovators to come to Armenia,” he said.

According to the minister, an agreement was signed on the ‘Armenian Virtual Bridge’ project, which will allow the entrepreneurs creating the organization here, whether Armenians or foreigners, to maintain contact with Silicon Valley and other parts of the world through the ‘Highconnect’ platform.