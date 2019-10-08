WCIT 2019 second day kicks off, Kim Kardashian visits Armenian Genocide memorial, 08.10.2019 digest

Armenian News - NEWS.am presents a daily digest of Armenian-related top news as of 08.10.2019:

· WCIT 2019 continues its work in Yerevan. The world's most prestigious IT event will last until October 9.

World-renowned Kim Kardashian, Alexis Ohanian Sr., the co-founder of Reddit and Initialized Capital spoke at the panel discussion today along with GIPHY CEO Alex Chung and VaynerMedia CEO Gary Vaynerchuk.

The opening speech was delivered by Vaynerchuk.

According to him, communication has always dictated everything.

This part of the world and many other parts that have gone through massive changes completely predicated by communicators should be much more acute in understanding that it is only communication that is left in the end, he said.

During the WCIT forum, famous musician Serj Tankian, Alexis Ohanian and the Armenian Minister of High-Technological Industry of Armenia, Hakob Arshakyan held a press conference.

“Being in Armenia, getting the opportunity to baptize my children here in Armenia means everything to us,” she noted. “People all around the world are so excited to be here at the tech conference that is happening in Armenia, thank you for having me, I am so happy to be here.”

As Kim told reporters, she definitely wants to go to law school and her dad influenced that decision.

Touching upon the Armenian Genocide issue, she noted: “I do talk about it with people internally at the White House. I haven’t had a private conversation with the president about it. But I’ve talked about it with advisers, and that is a goal of mine. So, I will not give up on that.”

Kim also noted that she was inspired while being driven through the streets of Armenia Monday and now, she has thought of producing perfumes made from Armenian flowers.

Kim Kardashian and her sister Kourtney Kardashian on Tuesday also visited the Armenian Genocide Memorial and laid flowers to memorial of victims of Armenian Genocide.

· Alexis Ohanian, in his turn, during the WCIT told reporters that learning chess is an amazing foundation for learning how to program.

“It makes me smile when I see kids going to places like TUMO center and learning how to code. And chess is such an amazing foundation for a skill like programming which in modern days is a superpower,” he said.

According to him, for a small country, it is very important to continue to invest in technology to level up the economy.

In his talk during the panel session, he also noted, that “now more and more Armenians are repatriating here because they want to plug in here to that global brain because they know the talent is here.”

According to him, “this country has such a legacy, such a history, so many ideas worth sharing, and so many Armenians that have historically thrived all over the world, that now are gonna do so here, and I'm just humbled to be a part of it I'm humbled and honored to be a member of this tribe,”

· The Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, has signed a decision to relieve Valeriy Osipyan of the post of Chief Adviser to the Prime Minister, according to the government website.

Artsakh FM Masis Mayilian has issued such a statement on Facebook on his intention to run for president.

“My post on the Facebook social network on August 13, 2019, according to which I have considered my active participation in the 2020 elections, has received a broad positive response in Artsakh, the Republic of Armenia [(RA)], and the [Armenian] Diaspora,” Mayilian wrote, in particular.

· The Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, on Monday, had a telephonic conversation with President Vladimir Putin of Russia.

The PM congratulated the Russian President on his birth anniversary, the PM’s press service reported.

Taking the opportunity, the parties also spoke about progress in the implementation of the agreements that were reached during the recent Supreme Eurasian Council meeting in Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan.