Kim Kardashian at Armenian President's residence
Kim Kardashian at Armenian President's residence
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society


World-renowned TV star Kim Kardashian is at 26 Baghramyan Ave. A meeting between Kim Kardashian and Armenian President Armen Sarkissian  is reportedly scheduled at the Presidential Palace.

Kim Kardashian has arrived in Armenia to participate at the WCIT 2019 conference. The conference kicked off two days ago with a big concert. The official opening ceremony of the conference took place yesterday morning with the participation of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

A total of 2500 guests from 70 countries are in Armenia to participate in the conference. The guest list includes world-renowned Kim Kardashian-West, GIPHY Founder and CEO Alex Chung, world-renowned musician Serj Tankian, Acer and Computex Founder Stan Shih, CNN's well-known journalist Richard Quest.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
