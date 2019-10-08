Armen Sarkissian receives Eric Esrailian

American president Armen Sarkissian received Tuesday American gastroenterologist who serves on the full-time faculty of the David Geffen School of Medicine at the University of California, Los Angeles, a producer of "The Promise” Hollywood movie, Dr. Eric Esrailian, President’s press service reported.
Expressing gratitude for the reception, Esrailyan said it was an honor for him to come to Armenia and meet with the Armenian President.
During the meeting, the sides referred to the opportunities of cooperation between the University of California and Armenian higher education institutions.
They also spoke about the strengthening of Armenia-Diaspora relations, as well as opportunities for cooperation with Armenian partners and implementation of joint projects.