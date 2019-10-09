Newspaper: Armenia PM-Russian Railways boss meeting is with ultimatum accentuations

YEREVAN. – Russian Railways General Director and Chairman of the Governing Board, Oleg Belozerov, was in Armenia Tuesday, Hraparak (Square) newspaper reported.

“According to our information, the visit was unexpected. Belozerov has arrived for one day to speak with Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan about the Russian company’s issues [in Armenia].

“Belozerov’s main concern is related to the course of the criminal case launched [in Armenia] against South Caucasus Railway CJSC, the subsidiary of Russian Railways.

“It is not ruled out that it was during this meeting that it was finally decided whether the Russian company will continue to operate Armenia. In this sense, the conversation between Belozerov and Pashinyan has been with ultimatum accentuations: ‘You [Armenia] either let the Russian company invest and work [in the country], or the Russians are renouncing the management of trusts,’” Hraparak wrote.