Wednesday
October 09
Armenia deputy PM, Iran official discuss prospects for expansion of business relations in IT sector
Armenia deputy PM, Iran official discuss prospects for expansion of business relations in IT sector
Region:Armenia, Iran
Theme: Innovations

YEREVAN. – Tigran Avinyan, the Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia, on Tuesday met with Mohammad-Javad Azari Jahromi, the Information and Communications Technology Minister of Iran, on the margins of the World Congress on Information Technology (WCIT) 2019, which Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan is hosting.

The interlocutors lauded the dynamics of the development of Armenian-Iranian relations, and attached importance to the implementation of the agreements reached during the meeting of the Iranian President and Armenian Prime Minister last week, the deputy PM’s press office reported.

Jahromi congratulated Armenia on holding the WCIT 2019 on a high level. The Iranian official added that the last time he was in Armenia was two years ago, and the progress made by the country over the course of this period is apparent to him.

Avinyan touched upon Armenia’s ongoing reforms in the public administration system, the respective part of digitization, and the Armenian government’s policy toward the development of high tech in the country.

The prospects for expansion of business relations in the IT sector and the implementation of joint education programs were discussed during the meeting.
Հայերեն
