Who was behind inviting Giuliani to Yerevan?

Russia was behind US President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer and former New York City mayor Rudolph Giuliani’s invitation to Armenia, according to Polygraph.info.

On September 27, the Washington Post reported on the scheduled appearance of Rudolf Guiliani at the Eurasia Economic Union forum in capital city Yerevan. The report said Guiliani canceled his participation after learning that Russia was behind the event.

On September 30, the day of Giuliani’s scheduled speech, his name was still listed on the agenda handed out to the press. According to journalists attending the conference, no explanation was given regarding the change of the agenda.

On the same day, the Kremlin claimed that Russia had nothing to do with Giuliani’s invitation. “The Russian side knows nothing about Giuliani’s participation, [or] the cancellation of his participation,” President Vladimir Putin’s press secretary, Dmitry Peskov, said.

That claim is false.

Neil Hauer, a journalist and security analyst based in Yerevan, told Polygraph.info that the Armenian Foreign Ministry had told him it was not involved in inviting Rudy Giuliani.

“The Armenian MFA told me they could not provide any information on Giuliani since his invitation was not sent through their official channels, so it must have come from someone else,” Hauer said.

Evidence suggests that the Giuliani invitation came from the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC), which is headquartered in Moscow.

The panel on which Guiliani was scheduled to appear was moderated by Sergey Glazyev, who was an adviser to Putin from 2012 through last month.

On October 1, Russia announced Glazyev’s appointment as the Eurasian Economic Commission’s Minister of Integration and Macroeconomics.

Sergey Glazyev is best known for his calls to cut Russia off from the Euro/Dollar zone and for the country to focus its monetary resources on domestic production. Among his books is one titled “The Last World War: The United States Start and Lose.”

Glazyev also was the first to publicly question the loyalty of top Russian officials who the US did not include on the so-called “Kremlin list.”

The US Treasury Department sanctioned Glazyev in 2014 for his role of Russia’s annexation of the Ukrainian Crimea peninsula and orchestrating the war in the eastern Ukraine.